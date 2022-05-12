Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 3.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,771,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 199,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 6,856,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,917. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

