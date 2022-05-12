Skba Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,274,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.18. 1,623,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,349. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.