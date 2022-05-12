Skba Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

