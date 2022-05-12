Skillcast Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.28 (LON:SKL)

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SKL traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 22 ($0.27). 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Skillcast Group has a 52 week low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.54).

About Skillcast Group

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; and add-on Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

