Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
SLHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.25.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.