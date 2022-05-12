Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

