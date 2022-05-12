Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.54

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.54 and last traded at $101.65, with a volume of 18665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

