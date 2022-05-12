Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of SND stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 320,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

