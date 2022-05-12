Snowball 1-Day Volume Tops $7,755.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $176,984.56 and $7,755.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,617,074 coins and its circulating supply is 5,103,523 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

