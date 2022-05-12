SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 168,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,697 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 1,577.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 244,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in SomaLogic by 96.7% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

