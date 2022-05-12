SOMESING (SSX) Trading Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $66.54 million and $3.01 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00565442 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,550.91 or 1.93255360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,949.56 or 0.06662357 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

