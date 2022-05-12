Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
SONN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 37,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
