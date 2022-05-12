Sophie Bergeron Sells 12,200 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CEIX stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 706,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,331. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,662.00 and a beta of 2.03.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

