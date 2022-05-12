Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.59

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.59 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 11024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 90.29%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,767,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 20.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

