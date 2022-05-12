Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $77,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,235 shares of the airline’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,382. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

