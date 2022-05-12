Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.01 on Monday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%. The business had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.