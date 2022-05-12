SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.17

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 3677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.