SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 174,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,083,060 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $38.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after buying an additional 778,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,573,000 after buying an additional 748,684 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,861,000 after buying an additional 114,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

