Spectrecoin Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00099910 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00290653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

