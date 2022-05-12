Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00099910 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00290653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

