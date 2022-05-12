Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Short Interest Update

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($186.17) to £131.20 ($161.76) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $114.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.5932 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

