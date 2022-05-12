Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £131.20 ($161.76) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a £105 ($129.45) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a £135.90 ($167.55) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £126.82 ($156.36).

SPX opened at £106.90 ($131.80) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is £122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is £137.36. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of £105.65 ($130.26) and a 1 year high of £172.25 ($212.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) per share. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Jane Kingston purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £125 ($154.11) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,496.49). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($151.65), for a total value of £656,943 ($809,940.82).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

