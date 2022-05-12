Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Shares of SPIR stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 970,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,037. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPIR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

