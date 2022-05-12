Spores Network (SPO) One Day Volume Tops $281,766.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Spores Network has a market cap of $489,764.73 and $281,766.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spores Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spores Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spores Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spores Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spores Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.