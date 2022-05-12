Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,474 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. LendingTree accounts for about 1.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 410,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,509. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $830.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

