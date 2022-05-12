Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,289 Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. 7,110,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $951.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

