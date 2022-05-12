Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 2.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. 456,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,140. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

