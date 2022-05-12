Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,129,000 after buying an additional 329,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,262,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,092,000 after purchasing an additional 457,567 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,903,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after buying an additional 327,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after buying an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.25.

MakeMyTrip Profile (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.