Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 6.7% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,363. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.93.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

