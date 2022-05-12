Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,670 shares of company stock worth $1,544,581. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

