Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 13,575 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,206,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,062,233. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

