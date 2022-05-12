Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alta Equipment Group worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 223,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 51,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,169. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $323.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

