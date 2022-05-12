Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 25,485 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,485 shares during the period. Element Solutions comprises about 2.5% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.80. 1,265,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Element Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.