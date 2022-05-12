Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Square stock opened at $71.22 on Monday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $70.33 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

