STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.75

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 4231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 577,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.