Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Standex International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 567,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Standex International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,015 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

