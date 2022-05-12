Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.92.

STN traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 13,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

