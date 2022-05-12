State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Purchases New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 415.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 715,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,685. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 140.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

