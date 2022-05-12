STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €65.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($68.42) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($50.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($41.58) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.95 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting €34.38 ($36.18). The company had a trading volume of 3,060,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.74. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($22.58).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

