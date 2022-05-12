StockNews.com Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.07 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.