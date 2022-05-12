StockNews.com Downgrades Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Buy

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.

Shares of NYSE SNN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 727,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,706. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

