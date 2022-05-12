StockNews.com Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

VAL stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Valaris has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,085,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,391,000 after acquiring an additional 98,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in Valaris by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $9,493,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Valaris by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

