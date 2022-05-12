StockNews.com Downgrades Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
VAL stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Valaris has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Valaris had a negative net margin of 291.76% and a negative return on equity of 344.10%.
About Valaris (Get Rating)
Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
