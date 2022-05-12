StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AAU opened at $0.28 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

