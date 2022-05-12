StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Energy Focus stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Energy Focus (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
