StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the third quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus by 50.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

