StockNews.com Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $90.74 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.