StockNews.com Lowers Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Buy

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 1,930,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,954. The stock has a market cap of $683.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 277.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 253,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

