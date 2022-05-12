StockNews.com Lowers Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) to Buy

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,768. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $406,520 and have sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after buying an additional 780,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,247,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

