StockNews.com Upgrades Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to “Buy”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,445. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,649,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

