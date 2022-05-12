StockNews.com Upgrades Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.46.

NYSE:TFX opened at $267.37 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.14.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

