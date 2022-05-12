Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.02 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.65.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.